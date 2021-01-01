Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8850H or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8850H vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i7 8850H
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i7 8850H
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 8850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1310 vs 997 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +26%
2483
Core i5 1135G7
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8850H
2404
Core i5 1135G7 +13%
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +4%
10331
Core i5 1135G7
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8850H and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-8850H i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8850H official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 8850H and Core i7 10750H
2. Core i7 8850H and Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Core i7 8850H and Ryzen 9 4900H
4. Core i7 8850H and Ryzen 9 4900HS
5. Core i5 1135G7 and Ryzen 5 4500U
6. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i7 1165G7
7. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i5 10210U
8. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i5 1035G7
9. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i5 1130G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i7 8850H?
EnglishРусский