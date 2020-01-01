Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8850H or Core i7 1065G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8850H vs i7 1065G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 8850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +61%
2534
Core i7 1065G7
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +15%
10494
Core i7 1065G7
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8850H
1024
Core i7 1065G7 +17%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +13%
4584
Core i7 1065G7
4074

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8850H and i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-8850H i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 27x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8850H official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

