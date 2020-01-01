Intel Core i7 8850H vs i7 1065G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +61%
2534
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2443
Core i7 1065G7 +5%
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +15%
10494
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1024
Core i7 1065G7 +17%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +13%
4584
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8850H
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|27x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8850H official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8850H vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 8850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 8850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U