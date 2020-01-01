Intel Core i7 8850H vs i7 10750H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i7 10750H +11%
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2534
Core i7 10750H +8%
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2443
Core i7 10750H +13%
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10494
Core i7 10750H +22%
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1024
Core i7 10750H +19%
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4584
Core i7 10750H +21%
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8850H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8850H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 8850H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i7 8850H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 8850H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H or i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10875H or i7 10750H