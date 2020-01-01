Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8850H or Core i7 10750H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8850H vs i7 10750H

Intel Core i7 8850H
Intel Core i7 8850H
VS
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 10750H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 2 years later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8850H
2443
Core i7 10750H +13%
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H
10494
Core i7 10750H +22%
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8850H
1024
Core i7 10750H +19%
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H
4584
Core i7 10750H +21%
5526

Specs

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8850H i7-10750H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8850H official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 8850H?
