Intel Core i7 8850H vs i7 1165G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i7 1165G7 +13%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2534
Core i7 1165G7 +1%
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2443
Core i7 1165G7 +33%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10494
Core i7 1165G7 +23%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1024
Core i7 1165G7 +49%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4584
Core i7 1165G7 +12%
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8850H
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8850H official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i7 8850H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i7 8850H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Intel Core i7 8850H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U and i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 and i7 1165G7