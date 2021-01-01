Intel Core i7 8850H vs i7 1185G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 997 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i7 1185G7 +30%
575
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +14%
2483
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2404
Core i7 1185G7 +23%
2968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10331
Core i7 1185G7 +10%
11346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
994
Core i7 1185G7 +50%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4719
Core i7 1185G7 +2%
4795
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8850H
|i7-1185G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8850H official page
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
