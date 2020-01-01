Intel Core i7 9700 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +61%
473
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +522%
3698
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +50%
2861
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +236%
13770
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +68%
1230
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +340%
6809
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-9700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10750H and i7 9700
- Intel Core i5 10600K and i7 9700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 9700
- Intel Core i7 10700 and i7 9700
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 10110U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U