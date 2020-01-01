Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700 or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 9700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 15 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +522%
3698
Ryzen 3 3200U
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +50%
2861
Ryzen 3 3200U
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +236%
13770
Ryzen 3 3200U
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +68%
1230
Ryzen 3 3200U
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +340%
6809
Ryzen 3 3200U
1549

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2019
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i7-9700 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 8 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

