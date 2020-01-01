Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700 or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 9700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +3%
3698
Ryzen 5 3600
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +9%
2861
Ryzen 5 3600
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700
13770
Ryzen 5 3600 +30%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700
1230
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700
6809
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 323 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9700 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 9700?
