Intel Core i7 9700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1666 vs 1346 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
465
Ryzen 9 5900X +28%
597
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3601
Ryzen 9 5900X +130%
8300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2774
Ryzen 9 5900X +26%
3501
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13516
Ryzen 9 5900X +189%
39063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1346
Ryzen 9 5900X +23%
1650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8314
Ryzen 9 5900X +69%
14045
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-9700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
