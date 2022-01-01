Intel Core i7 9700 vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 368 GB/s (885%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 30 vs 65 Watt
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1211 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1199
M1 Max +29%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8615
M1 Max +45%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2793
M1 Max +39%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13420
M1 Max +70%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1219
M1 Max +47%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6758
M1 Max +89%
12762
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-9700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4096
|TMUs
|24
|256
|ROPs
|3
|128
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
