Intel Core i7 9700 vs i3 9100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +6%
473
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +125%
3698
1643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +11%
2861
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +105%
13770
6716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +11%
1230
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +101%
6809
3388
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|129 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i3-9100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
