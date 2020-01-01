Intel Core i7 9700 vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +13%
473
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +212%
3698
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +12%
2861
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +98%
13770
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +13%
1230
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +85%
6809
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
