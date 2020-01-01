Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700 or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 9700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +164%
3600
Core i5 1035G1
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +18%
2782
Core i5 1035G1
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +71%
13530
Core i5 1035G1
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +86%
6689
Core i5 1035G1
3592

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700 and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 August 1, 2019
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-9700 i5-1035G1
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 9700?
