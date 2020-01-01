Intel Core i7 9700 vs i5 10400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Newer - released 1 year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +8%
463
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +12%
3600
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +8%
2782
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +7%
13530
12644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +9%
1195
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +15%
6689
5821
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
