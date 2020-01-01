Intel Core i7 9700 vs i5 10600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
37
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Core i5 10600 +7%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +2%
3600
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1195
Core i5 10600 +3%
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +19%
6689
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
