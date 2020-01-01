Intel Core i7 9700 vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Core i5 10600K +8%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +1%
3600
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2782
Core i5 10600K +4%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13530
Core i5 10600K +6%
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1195
Core i5 10600K +10%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6689
Core i5 10600K +1%
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
