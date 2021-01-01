Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700 or Core i5 11600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700 vs i5 11600

Intel Core i7 9700
VS
Intel Core i5 11600
Intel Core i7 9700
Intel Core i5 11600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600 and 9700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1166 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700
2758
Core i5 11600 +22%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700
13285
Core i5 11600 +40%
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700
1147
Core i5 11600 +37%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +5%
6435
Core i5 11600
6103

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700 and i5 11600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 March 16, 2021
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-9700 i5-11600
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i7 10700K
3. Intel Core i7 9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
4. Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i5 10400
5. Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i5 10400F
6. Intel Core i5 11600 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
7. Intel Core i5 11600 or Intel Core i7 10700
8. Intel Core i5 11600 or Intel Core i7 11700KF
9. Intel Core i5 11600 or Intel Core i7 11700K
10. Intel Core i5 11600 or Intel Core i5 11600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600 or i7 9700?
EnglishРусский