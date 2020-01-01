Intel Core i7 9700 vs i5 6600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Newer - released 3 years and 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +19%
463
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +131%
3600
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +20%
2782
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +118%
13530
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +5%
1195
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +79%
6689
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|323 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
