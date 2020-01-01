Intel Core i7 9700 vs i5 7640X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 4 GHz i5 7640X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
89
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i5 7640X – 65 vs 112 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7640X
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +14%
2861
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +110%
13770
6543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Core i5 7640X +1%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +63%
6809
4168
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|323 USD
|242 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i5-7640X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|112 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i5 7640X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10750H or Intel Core i7 9700
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i7 9700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 9700
- Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i7 9700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 7640X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or Intel Core i5 7640X
- Intel Core i5 8400 or Intel Core i5 7640X
- Intel Core i5 8600K or Intel Core i5 7640X
- Intel Core i3 9100F or Intel Core i5 7640X