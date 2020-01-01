Intel Core i7 9700 vs i5 8600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 8600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +16%
473
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +69%
3698
2187
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +7%
2861
2669
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +33%
13770
10377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Core i5 8600K +2%
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +12%
6809
6067
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|323 USD
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2