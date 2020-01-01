Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700 or Core i5 8600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8600K and 9700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 8600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +69%
3698
Core i5 8600K
2187
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +7%
2861
Core i5 8600K
2669
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +33%
13770
Core i5 8600K
10377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700
1230
Core i5 8600K +2%
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +12%
6809
Core i5 8600K
6067

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700 and i5 8600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price 323 USD 257 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700 i5-8600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page Intel Core i5 8600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

