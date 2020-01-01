Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 1065G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +4%
463
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +135%
3600
1530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +11%
2782
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +51%
13530
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +2%
1195
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +66%
6689
4026
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
