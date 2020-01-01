Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
37
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Core i7 10700 +8%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3600
Core i7 10700 +34%
4833
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1195
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6689
Core i7 10700 +21%
8067
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i7-10700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
31 (50.8%)
30 (49.2%)
Total votes: 61
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10750H and Intel Core i7 9700
- Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i7 9700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 9700
- Intel Core i5 10400F and Intel Core i7 9700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i9 10900 and Intel Core i7 10700