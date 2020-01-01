Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
37
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Core i7 10700KF +10%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3600
Core i7 10700KF +45%
5229
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1195
Core i7 10700KF +9%
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6689
Core i7 10700KF +33%
8864
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
