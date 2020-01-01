Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Core i7 10750H +3%
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +34%
3600
2694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +2%
2782
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +7%
13530
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1195
Core i7 10750H +1%
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +24%
6689
5374
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
