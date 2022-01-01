Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 11700K VS Intel Core i7 9700 Intel Core i7 11700K We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11700K and 9700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700 Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Unlocked multiplier

42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1211 points

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700 and i7 11700K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released April 23, 2019 March 16, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake Model number i7-9700 i7-11700K Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 750 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 36x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 192 256 TMUs 24 64 ROPs 3 32 Execution Units 24 32 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 9700 0.38 TFLOPS Core i7 11700K 0.46 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -