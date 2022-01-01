Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700 or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 9700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1211 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700
1199
Core i7 11700K +32%
1582
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700
8615
Core i7 11700K +75%
15074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700
2793
Core i7 11700K +24%
3458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700
13420
Core i7 11700K +86%
24945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700
1219
Core i7 11700K +42%
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700
6758
Core i7 11700K +51%
10229
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700 and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-9700 i7-11700K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9700
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

