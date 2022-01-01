Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 11700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1211 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1199
Core i7 11700K +32%
1582
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8615
Core i7 11700K +75%
15074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2793
Core i7 11700K +24%
3458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13420
Core i7 11700K +86%
24945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1219
Core i7 11700K +42%
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6758
Core i7 11700K +51%
10229
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1