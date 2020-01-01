Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 6700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 6700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +15%
463
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +105%
3600
1755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +21%
2782
2302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +70%
13530
7973
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +17%
1195
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +87%
6689
3580
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|323 USD
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i7-6700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
