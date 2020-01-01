Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 6700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 4 GHz i7 6700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Newer - released 3 years and 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +11%
463
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +76%
3600
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +12%
2782
2483
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +52%
13530
8896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +4%
1195
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +45%
6689
4598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|323 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i7-6700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
