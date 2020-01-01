Intel Core i7 9700 vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i7 8700K +9%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +8%
3698
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +1%
2861
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13770
Core i7 8700K +2%
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +2%
1230
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6809
Core i7 8700K +2%
6971
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|323 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
