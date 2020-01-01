Intel Core i7 9700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
Ryzen 5 3600X +6%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3624
Ryzen 5 3600X +6%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F +4%
2793
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13582
Ryzen 5 3600X +35%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1165
Ryzen 5 3600X +7%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6066
Ryzen 5 3600X +13%
6869
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|335 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
