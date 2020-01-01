Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700F or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7 9700F
Intel Core i7 9700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 9700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
13582
Ryzen 5 3600X +35%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
6066
Ryzen 5 3600X +13%
6869

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 335 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9700F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 9700F?
