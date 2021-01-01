Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700F or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 9700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1208 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
3710
Ryzen 5 5600X +19%
4398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F
2854
Ryzen 5 5600X +19%
3396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
13581
Ryzen 5 5600X +67%
22627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F
1215
Ryzen 5 5600X +39%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
6954
Ryzen 5 5600X +22%
8500

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 335 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-9700F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 9700F?
