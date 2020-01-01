Intel Core i7 9700F vs i5 10400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F +8%
462
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F +13%
3624
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F +7%
2793
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F +8%
13582
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F +9%
1165
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F +2%
6066
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|335 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700F
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700F and i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700F and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 9700F and AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Intel Core i7 9700F and i7 10700KF
- Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 1035G1