Intel Core i7 9700F vs i5 10400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Newer - released 1 year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F +8%
462
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F +13%
3624
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F +8%
2793
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F +7%
13582
12644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F +6%
1165
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F +4%
6066
5821
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|335 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700F
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 9700F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i7 9700F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i7 9700F
- Intel Core i7 10700KF and i7 9700F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 10400F
- Intel Core i5 10600K and i5 10400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Intel Core i5 10400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i5 10400F
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10400F