We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 9700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1210 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
8615
Core i5 12600KF +107%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
13463
Core i5 12600KF +102%
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
6831
Core i5 12600KF +78%
12158
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700F and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-9700F i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700F official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600KF or i7 9700F?
