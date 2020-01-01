Intel Core i7 9700F vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
Core i7 10700 +8%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3624
Core i7 10700 +33%
4833
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2793
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1165
Core i7 10700 +3%
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6066
Core i7 10700 +33%
8067
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|335 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700F
|i7-10700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
