Intel Core i7 9700F vs i7 10700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
Core i7 10700K +11%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3624
Core i7 10700K +34%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2793
Core i7 10700K +9%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13582
Core i7 10700K +42%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1165
Core i7 10700K +8%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6066
Core i7 10700K +45%
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|335 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700F
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
