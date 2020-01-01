Intel Core i7 9700F vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
Core i7 10700KF +11%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3624
Core i7 10700KF +44%
5229
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2793
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1165
Core i7 10700KF +12%
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6066
Core i7 10700KF +46%
8864
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|335 USD
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700F
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
