We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700KF and 9700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700F and i7 10700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 335 USD 349 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-9700F i7-10700KF
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700F official page Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700KF or i7 9700F?
