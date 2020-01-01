Intel Core i7 9700F vs i7 10700T
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F against the 2 GHz i7 10700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 9700F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3624
Core i7 10700T +6%
3855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700F +7%
2793
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F +3%
13582
13182
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1165
Core i7 10700T +1%
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6066
Core i7 10700T +2%
6191
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|335 USD
|325 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700F
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
