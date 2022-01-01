Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700F or Core i7 12700KF: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 9700F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700KF and 9700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1210 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
8615
Core i7 12700KF +165%
22844
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
13463
Core i7 12700KF +153%
34006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700F
6831
Core i7 12700KF +111%
14390
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700F and i7 12700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-9700F i7-12700KF
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 8 20
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700F official page Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700KF or i7 9700F?
