We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +58%
3698
Ryzen 3 3300X
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +15%
14855
Ryzen 3 3300X
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +35%
7545
Ryzen 3 3300X
5570

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 April 21, 2020
Launch price 385 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i7 9700K?
