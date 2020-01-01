Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +14%
463
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +87%
3600
1923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +22%
2859
2349
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +53%
14445
9423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +25%
1212
968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +91%
7355
3844
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|385 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
