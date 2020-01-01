Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +16%
463
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +6%
3600
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +31%
2859
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14445
Ryzen 7 2700 +7%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +29%
1212
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +16%
7355
6354
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|385 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
