Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
Intel Core i7 9700K
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
3695
Ryzen 7 4700G +32%
4868
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14668
Ryzen 7 4700G +37%
20082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7284
Ryzen 7 4700G +21%
8836

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 21, 2020
Launch price 385 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Intel Core i7 9700K?
