Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
469
Ryzen 7 4700G +9%
509
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3695
Ryzen 7 4700G +32%
4868
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +6%
2954
2784
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14668
Ryzen 7 4700G +37%
20082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1254
Ryzen 7 4700G +2%
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7284
Ryzen 7 4700G +21%
8836
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|385 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
