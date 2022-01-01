Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
Intel Core i7 9700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1287
Ryzen 7 5700X +19%
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
9478
Ryzen 7 5700X +51%
14280
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-9700K Vermeer
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

