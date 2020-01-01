Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 95 vs 105 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Ryzen 9 3950X +12%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Ryzen 9 3950X +148%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +6%
2923
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
Ryzen 9 3950X +168%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Ryzen 9 3950X +5%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7545
Ryzen 9 3950X +98%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|385 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
