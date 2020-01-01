Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 35 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Ryzen 9 4900HS +10%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Ryzen 9 4900HS +18%
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +9%
2923
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
Ryzen 9 4900HS +34%
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +4%
1238
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7545
Ryzen 9 4900HS +3%
7769
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|385 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
