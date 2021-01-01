Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i7 9700K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1238 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
2928
Ryzen 9 5900 +22%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14708
Ryzen 9 5900 +162%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1242
Ryzen 9 5900 +31%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7307
Ryzen 9 5900 +49%
10900

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 January 12, 2021
Launch price 385 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-9700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 8 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i7 9700K?
