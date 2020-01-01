Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 95 vs 105 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
3606
Ryzen 9 5900X +129%
8240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1217
Ryzen 9 5900X +30%
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7469
Ryzen 9 5900X +71%
12795

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 October 8, 2020
Launch price 385 USD 549 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-9700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 8 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7 9700K
2. Intel Core i5 10600K vs Intel Core i7 9700K
3. Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i7 9700K
4. Intel Core i7 10700 vs Intel Core i7 9700K
5. Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
9. Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 9700K?
EnglishРусский