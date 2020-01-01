Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
3623
Ryzen 9 5950X +181%
10184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
2895
Ryzen 9 5950X +27%
3663
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14589
Ryzen 9 5950X +209%
45079
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1219
Ryzen 9 5950X +28%
1560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7455
Ryzen 9 5950X +80%
13415

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 October 8, 2020
Launch price 385 USD 799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-9700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 9700K?
