Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 47% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 95 vs 180 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +14%
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
5368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +26%
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
23590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +27%
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7545
8883
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|385 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
