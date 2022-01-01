Intel Core i7 9700K vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 14 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Around 26.65 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1286 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1290
Apple M1 +18%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +22%
9516
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2906
Apple M1 +30%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14673
Apple M1 +1%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Apple M1 +36%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7461
Apple M1 +34%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
