Intel Core i7 9700K vs Apple M1 VS Intel Core i7 9700K Apple M1 We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between M1 and 9700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz) Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 14 vs 95 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later

Around 26.65 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1286 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and Apple M1

General Vendor Intel Apple Released October 8, 2018 November 20, 2020 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Coffee Lake Icestorm and Firestorm Model number i7-9700K - Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 36x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors - 16 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm TDP 95 W 14 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1278 MHz Shading Units 192 1024 TMUs 24 64 ROPs 3 32 Execution Units 24 128 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 9700K 0.38 TFLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR4X-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.25 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page - PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 - Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -