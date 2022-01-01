Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs Apple M2

Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i7 9700K
Apple M2

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 60.8 GB/s (146%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1286 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1279
Apple M2 +22%
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +8%
9407
Apple M2
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
2873
Apple M2 +43%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14448
Apple M2 +2%
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1285
Apple M2 +51%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7382
Apple M2 +21%
8901
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 8, 2018 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i7-9700K -
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 95 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

