Intel Core i7 9700K vs Apple M2
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 60.8 GB/s (146%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1286 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1279
Apple M2 +22%
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +8%
9407
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2873
Apple M2 +43%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14448
Apple M2 +2%
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
Apple M2 +51%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7382
Apple M2 +21%
8901
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
