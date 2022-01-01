Intel Core i7 9700K vs Apple M2 VS Intel Core i7 9700K Apple M2 We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between M2 and 9700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz) Advantages of Apple M2 Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later

Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 15 vs 95 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

Around 60.8 GB/s (146%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1286 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and Apple M2

General Vendor Intel Apple Released October 8, 2018 June 6, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Coffee Lake - Model number i7-9700K - Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 36x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 16MB (shared) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors - 20 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm TDP 95 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1456 MHz Shading Units 192 1024 TMUs 24 64 ROPs 3 32 Execution Units 24 128 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 9700K 0.38 TFLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page - PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 - Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -